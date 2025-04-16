Chicago Bulls facing Miami Heat in play-in game at United Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bulls are just one win away from making it into the NBA Playoffs.

The Bulls are playing the Miami Heat Wednesday night in a crucial play-in game at the United Center in Chicago.

Bulls fans will be flocking to the United Center before tip off at at 6:30 p.m.

The Chicago Bulls are 39-43 and ninth in the Eastern Conference as they take on the Miami Heat, who are 37-45 and 10th in the Eastern Conference.

The winner will advance to play for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Bulls are 28-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks third in the league averaging 15.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7% from deep. Coby White leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Heat are 24-28 in Eastern Conference play. Miami ranks ninth in the NBA with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.2.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier defends during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The 117.8 points per game the Bulls average are 7.8 more points than the Heat give up (110.0). The Heat average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Bulls give up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.