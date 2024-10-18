NBA rookie season scoring leaders: Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, more



NBA Summer League play can set a positive course for the entire season, especially if you're a rookie. The Dallas Mavericks' No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Cooper Flagg, kicked off his pro career with "winning plays," despite shooting 5-of-21 from the field.

How will Flagg perform in the upcoming season? Check out the players who have scored the most points in their first seasons in the NBA:



Wilt Chamberlain, 2,707, Philadelphia Warriors, 1959-1960



Walt Bellamy, 2,495, Chicago Packers, 1961-1962



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 2,361, Milwaukee Bucks, 1969-1970



Elvin Hayes, 2,327, San Diego Rockets, 1968-1969



Michael Jordan, 2,313, Chicago Bulls, 1984-1985



Oscar Robertson, 2,165, Cincinnati Royals, 1960-1961



Rick Barry, 2,059,San Francisco Warriors, 1965-1966



Geoff Petrie, 2,031, Portland Trail Blazers, 1970-1971



Sidney Wicks, 2,009, Portland Trail Blazers, 1971-1972



David Robinson, 1,993, San Antonio Spurs, 1989-1990



Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, stats, schedules and more.