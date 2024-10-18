24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

NBA rookie season scoring leaders: Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, more

ByESPN ESPN logo
Friday, July 11, 2025 9:21PM
automation


NBA Summer League play can set a positive course for the entire season, especially if you're a rookie. The Dallas Mavericks' No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Cooper Flagg, kicked off his pro career with "winning plays," despite shooting 5-of-21 from the field.

How will Flagg perform in the upcoming season? Check out the players who have scored the most points in their first seasons in the NBA:


  • Wilt Chamberlain, 2,707, Philadelphia Warriors, 1959-1960

  • Walt Bellamy, 2,495, Chicago Packers, 1961-1962

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 2,361, Milwaukee Bucks, 1969-1970

  • Elvin Hayes, 2,327, San Diego Rockets, 1968-1969

  • Michael Jordan, 2,313, Chicago Bulls, 1984-1985

  • Oscar Robertson, 2,165, Cincinnati Royals, 1960-1961

  • Rick Barry, 2,059,San Francisco Warriors, 1965-1966

  • Geoff Petrie, 2,031, Portland Trail Blazers, 1970-1971

  • Sidney Wicks, 2,009, Portland Trail Blazers, 1971-1972

  • David Robinson, 1,993, San Antonio Spurs, 1989-1990


Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, stats, schedules and more.

Copyright © 2025 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW