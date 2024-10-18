NBA rookie season scoring leaders: Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, more
ByESPN
Friday, July 11, 2025 9:21PM
NBA Summer League play can set a positive course for the entire season, especially if you're a rookie. The Dallas Mavericks' No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Cooper Flagg, kicked off his pro career with "winning plays," despite shooting 5-of-21 from the field.
How will Flagg perform in the upcoming season? Check out the players who have scored the most points in their first seasons in the NBA:
- Wilt Chamberlain, 2,707, Philadelphia Warriors, 1959-1960
- Walt Bellamy, 2,495, Chicago Packers, 1961-1962
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 2,361, Milwaukee Bucks, 1969-1970
- Elvin Hayes, 2,327, San Diego Rockets, 1968-1969
- Michael Jordan, 2,313, Chicago Bulls, 1984-1985
- Oscar Robertson, 2,165, Cincinnati Royals, 1960-1961
- Rick Barry, 2,059,San Francisco Warriors, 1965-1966
- Geoff Petrie, 2,031, Portland Trail Blazers, 1970-1971
- Sidney Wicks, 2,009, Portland Trail Blazers, 1971-1972
- David Robinson, 1,993, San Antonio Spurs, 1989-1990
