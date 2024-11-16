Wisconsin man goes missing in Chicago area, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Wisconsin family is desperately searching for a father and husband who went missing in the Chicago area.

Ben Oberto is from New Berlin, Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, he was in Crystal Lake for a work appointment. He called his wife and told her he'd be home in time to put their son to bed, but he never made it home.

Oberto's wife called police, who tracked his phone to Rosemont, but it has not been used since. The man's car is still missing.

Police in Wisconsin and Illinois are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

