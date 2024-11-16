Missing Wisconsin father died in Chicago-area crash, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A missing Wisconsin father died in a Chicago-area crash, Illinois State Police confirmed on Saturday.

ISP said 45-year-old Ben Oberto, who is from New Berlin, Wisconsin, was found dead inside his vehicle in Rosemont.

Oberto was in Crystal Lake for a work appointment on Wednesday. He called his wife and told her he would be home in time to put their son to bed, but he never made it home.

Oberto's wife called police, who tracked his phone to Rosemont, but it had not been used since.

Rosemont police on Friday found Oberto's Subaru Impreza partially submerged in a creek at the bottom of an embankment on the curve of the Interstate 90 eastbound ramp to Interstate 294 northbound, ISP said.

ISP said RPD divers found a body, later identified as Oberto, inside the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

ISP is investigating.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.