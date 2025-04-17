New book uncovers hidden history of Chicago's Wrigley Building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new book, The Wrigley Building: The Making of an Icon, explores the untold story behind one of Chicago's most famous landmarks.

Author Robert Sharoff and Cultural Historian Tim Samuelson discussed the building's history, with Samuelson highlighting its role in transforming the city's nighttime skyline. Sharoff shared a surprising find: the building's design was a bold, groundbreaking move that combined architecture and marketing.

Both agree that the Wrigley Building's enduring appeal lies in its beauty and emotional connection to Chicagoans. "It's not just a building - it's part of people's lives," said Sharoff.

The Wrigley Building: The Making of an Icon is available at bookstores and online.