'Lucky 13' hosts Shaq, Gina Rodriguez test contestants' knowledge for chance to win money

Contestants are betting on themselves to try and make some big money on the new game show, "Lucky 13." Shaquille O'Neal and Gina Rodriguez are the hosts of this trivia-filled series on ABC.

In a nutshell, contestants answer 13 true or false questions. Then, they must decide how many they think they got right. If they pick the option that matches with their correct answers, they win anywhere from $5,000 all the way up to a million!

"The drama really lives in the moments right before they find out rather, they not only won but what they thought about themselves," said Rodriguez.

"There's a lot of smart people on the couch. There's a lot of geniuses on the couch. There's a lot of people that say, 'Oh, I would have did this or I would have said that.' What we're seeing a lot is a lot of people not realizing how smart they are," said O'Neal.

"I like to pump people up and we want people to win. We want to give out money," said Rodriguez. " We want them to go home happy and excited and we want to change lives. That was the reason why we both, you know, wanted to be a part of this."

"Lucky 13" debuts Thursday, July 18 on ABC.