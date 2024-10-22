New IL DCFS facility provides housing, services for youth with complex medical needs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Illinois Department of Children and Family Services facility will provide temporary housing and services for young people who have complex medical needs.

Governor JB Pritzker attended the facility's grand opening Tuesday.

"We're taking a major step forward in our work to provide each and every Illinois child with quality, accessible and culturally relevant care," Pritzker said.

The facility is called St. Catherine of Siena and is run by Maryville, which will provide teams to care for the youths' physical, emotional and mental health needs. It will serve as a transition from hospitals to foster homes.

"This is a safe haven for some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Children and young people involved in DCFS and also live with a medical complexity," said Nina Aliprandi of Maryville.

State officials and child welfare advocates say this is on the beginning of providing access to quality care for those who are the most vulnerable. In the next year and a half, 170 more beds will be added at facilities across the state.

"This incredible program provides both specialized medical care and social, developmental and emotional support," said Heidi Mueller, DCFS director.

The facility to scheduled to officially open in November, at which time it will accept its first temporary resident, a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound and is paralyzed from the waist down.

