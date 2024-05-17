New Illinois DCFS director Heidi Mueller reflects 100 days into role: 'Where I was meant to be'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been on the job since March.

Heidi Mueller was appointed by Governor JB Pritzker to head the department following the departure of its former director.

The state agency, that has been criticized for past practices caring for children, is under new leadership, and Mueller spoke with ABC7 Friday.

"I can't imagine being anywhere else this is where I was meant to be," Muller

Director Heidi Mueller is 100 days into the job with 24,000 children in care. As the former Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice, she said she wants to focus on prevention and offering support to struggling families Carefully considering the long term consequences of removing a child from a home.

"One of our core goals at DCFS is to support families temporarily in crisis and help get them to a place where they can be stable," Mueller said.

Mueller said she will use new federal funds available to allow more family members to step up as guardians when needed.

"We see this as a incredible opportunity for better permanency for better outcomes for kids to be able to be in homes with family, because a lot of our kids just want to be in a home," Mueller said.

Mueller said she started new contracts for more home-like placements for the children with complex medical or psychiatric conditions to keep children in state. She says there are currently 20 children statewide awaiting for that type of placement.

'Those kids are still our kids, and they deserve the same level of love and care I would want for my own daughter," Mueller said.

She said she has already seen the positive impact of when families are supported and when children find stability with an adoptive family.

"To feel like you have helped a child find a forever home and find that love, it's hard to put that in words. It's so fulfilling and meaningful," Mueller said.

Mueller says the key to creating more positive outcomes is upgrading out dated technology and continuing to add more social workers. She hopes to add 360 more front-line workers next year.