Marc Smith, DCFS Illinois director, will step down at end of year, Gov. Pritzker announces

The Illinois DCFS is accused of allowing innocent children to be kept behind bars due to a lack of staffed beds, federal civil rights lawsuit claims.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith will be stepping down at the end of the year.

The embattled director has been held in contempt of court at least a dozen times for the agency's failures in properly caring for or protecting children.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has been accused of allowing innocent children to be kept behind bars, sometimes for weeks at a time. The Cook County Public Guardian said it's because the agency isn't providing enough housing.

According to the Office of the Cook County Public Guardian, in 2021 there were 84 instances of children left locked up for prolonged periods of time.

RELATED: IL DCFS chief under fire after BGA finds hundreds of foster children being held improperly

At the time, DCFS responded to the accusations, saying:

"The Department of Children and Family Services works as quickly as possible to place youth in appropriate and safe settings. Of course, we can only place youth where we have availability that meets their needs, which is why the department is also working to expand the capacity that was hollowed out under previous administrations. Thanks to this work, in recent years we have made progress in reducing the number of youth who remain in the justice system past the date they are allowed to be released and we are deeply committed to continued progress. We cannot comment further due to pending litigation."

Smith was appointed Director of DCFS in April 2019.

In a statement Wednesday, he said, "When I joined this administration in 2019, my mission was clear. Build a child welfare system in Illinois that keeps kids safe and supports families in crisis. As someone who has spent my entire career committed to improving the child welfare system - I am incredibly proud of the profound progress we have made. DCFS continues making a difference where it matters most - by keeping children safe, creating brighter futures for the youth in our care, and giving hope to families in crisis that need support. We are on our way to building a child welfare system in Illinois that will once again serve as a national model. The governor and his administration have been incredible partners. Together we confronted the longstanding challenges at DCFS head-on, with both optimism and pragmatism, so we can help families and children thrive. I am profoundly proud to have had the opportunity to lead and work alongside the amazing team of professionals at DCFS that have dedicated their lives to protecting and supporting our most vulnerable children."

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.