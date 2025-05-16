24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Providence Catholic teacher, part of Augustinians, to assist in Pope Leo XIV installation Mass

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 16, 2025 5:22PM
NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- A teacher from Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox leaves for Rome Friday to be a part of Pope Leo XIV's installation Mass Sunday.

Brother David Relstab is part of the Midwest Augustinians Province.

He says young people are paying close attention to Pope Leo.

"It brings it home; I think knowing that he is someone that is a South Sider, he's a local guy, I think makes the church a little bit closer to home," Relstab said.

Relstab met Pope Leo when he visited Saint Jude Church in New Lenox last August.

