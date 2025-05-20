Joliet man identified in deadly suburban crash, coroner says

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old has been identified in a deadly suburban crash, according to the coroner.

The crash happened on Sunday at about 6:31 p.m. in the 17300-block of New Lenox Road, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Police said an 18-year-old was driving a Honda sedan westbound when he lost control, crossed into the eastbound lane, and slid off the road.

The car then crashed into a large unoccupied piece of construction equipment, officials said.

The 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he died.

He was identified as Mason Smolik of Joliet by the Will County Coroner's Office.

