New 'Predator: Killer of Killers' trailer gives gory glimpse at Predator world

"Kill the monster." Get a brand-new look at "Predator: Killer of Killers," the animated sci-fi thriller headed to Hulu June 6.

That's the directive in the newest trailer for "Predator: Killer of Killers," the animated action-adventure film that's the latest story in the "Predator" universe.

According to the official synopsis, "The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent -the ultimate killer of killers."

In the trailer, we meet the three warriors and see how they must work together to survive the Predator. It won't be an easy fight - this trailer shows some serious violence.

The film stars Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez, and Michael Biehn. It's directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who has two "Predator" projects this year. "Predator: Badlands" will be in theaters November 7.

"Predator: Killer of Killers" premieres June 6 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

