New South Shore Line train schedule takes effect Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The South Shore Line has implemented a new train schedule effective Tuesday.

The South Shore Line says the new schedule incorporates service modifications as a result of passenger feedback and service analysis.

To see the revised schedule, click here.