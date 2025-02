New American Airlines tech to make sound when early boarders detected at O'Hare Airport

If you try to board earlier than the group listed on your American Airlines boarding pass at Chicago O'Hare Airport, a sound might go off.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- American Airlines is putting new technology at Chicago O'Hare Airport to stop line-cutters.

The airline is expanding technology to stop people from boarding before their assigned group.

Now, when someone's boarding pass is scanned before it's their turn, a sound goes off.

This technology is already in use at a few other airports around the country.