Nearly 1K new US citizens take oath at Wrigley Field: 'It's the American dream'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The crowd at Wrigley Field on Thursday came to witness a historic moment that had nothing to do with sports.

Nearly 1,000 new U.S. citizens took the Oath of Allegiance at the friendly confines.

"Today, you honor us by helping continue our tradition of hosting these naturalization ceremonies at the ballpark," Chicago Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said to the crowd.

The new Americans hail from 97 countries, each with high hopes for the new chapter of their lives.

"It's been phenomenal," new citizen Maurice Ekoh said. "It's been amazing. It's a dream, you know what I'm saying? It's the American dream."

"A lot of countries do not have this freedom, but here in America you always do have the right to have liberty, because we are free citizens," new citizen Cesar Ilaya said.

Among the new citizens was the aunt of 3rd District Congresswoman Delia Ramirez.

"It's personal. It's a special day and also a reminder we need to work toward comprehensive immigration reform so people like my tio, my tia's husband, can finally become a US citizen," Ramirez said.

Chief Judge Virginia Kendall from the U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois was the master of ceremonies.

"It was just a blessing to see all those new faces, new people with all of their background and cultures that will become part of our country," Judge Kendall said.

Thursday's event was the fourth naturalization ceremony that has been held at Wrigley since they started during the COVID pandemic.

"I'm in my final year of nursing school, and I know this is going to be better jobs, better lifestyle," new citizen Favour Olikagu said.

The latest ceremony saw the largest number of participants so far.

"It was a marathon," new citizen Gheorghe Miltrofan said. "Happy to be here. So many good emotions... many happy people around."

Some of new citizens ABC7 spoke said Thursday was their first time at the ballpark, but they said it won't be their last.