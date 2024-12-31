Bride ties the knot moments before being induced on New Year's Eve at Hinsdale hospital

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A bride got married on New Year's Eve just moments before being induced for child birth.

Brittany and Anthony tied the knot at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale hospital on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

They had plans to get married at their home in January, but she's pregnant with the couple's first child.

Her original due date was Janurary 17. However, due to some complications, Brittany's doctor told her she had to be induced on New Year's Eve.

The hospital heard the couple's plans for a wedding and offered them the chance to get married at the hospital's chapel and they said yes.

Brittany's brother officiated the intimate ceremony. The couple's four boys were at the wedding to watch their parents' special moment.

"I'm happy that we had this moment, and I wouldn't want to share it with nobody else but him," the bride said.

"She means everything," the groom said. "I had to be patient and wait for her to want to take this step. So, I had to show her that she meant that much to me."

After saying "I do," the newly-wed couple headed off to be induced.

As of 10:30 a.m. she had not given birth yet. The couple is expecting a baby girl.