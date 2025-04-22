24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Newborn baby found dead in South Side apartment, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 3:36PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway after a newborn baby was found dead on the city's South Side, police said.

Chicago police officers responded to an apartment in the 4700-block of Damen Avenue at about midnight on Tuesday.

Officers said a newborn baby was found unresponsive. Stroger Hospital confirmed the baby was dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as "Baby Flores."

CPD Area One Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The baby's gender and age was not immediately available.

