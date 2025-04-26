NFL Draft 2025: Chicago Bears making selections on 3rd day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears were back on the clock on Saturday, with Day 3 of the NFL Draft getting underway.

The third day of the 2025 NFL Draft began at 11 a.m. Saturday, airing on ABC7.

The Bears and the Buffalo Bills made another trade on Saturday.

The Bears gave the Bills their 109th overall pick in the fourth round and received the Bills' 132nd in the fourth round and the 169th pick in the fifth round.

The Bears selected linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II with the 132nd overall pick in the fourth round on Saturday.

Rounds two and three happened on Friday.

The Bears originally had two picks going into in the second round at 39th overall and 41st overall, and one in the third round at 72nd overall, before making a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bears selected Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with the 39th pick in the second round.

The Bears traded their second round 41st pick and third round 72nd pick to the Buffalo Bills. The Bears received the Bills' 56th and 62nd picks in the second round in the trade.

The Bears selected Boston College offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo with the 56th pick in the second round.

The Bears selected Texas A &M defensive tackle Shemar Turner with the 62nd pick in the second round.

The Bears had received the 109th overall pick in the fourth round from another trade with the Bills on Friday. The Bills received the Bears' seventh round 240th pick in the trade.

In the first round on Thurdsay, the Bears selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick.

ABC7 had the chance to speak with Loveland after he was selected. He said he's just grateful to be coming to Chicago.

"This whole process has been amazing like I said. I'm one of the few that gets to go through this and do this, so I am taking full advantage of it and not taking it for granted," he said.

Loveland set a school record for a tight end with 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns as a junior last season.

Loveland also says he's looking forward to taking the field and working alongside new Bears coach Ben Johnson, who also comes from Michigan himself after coaching for Detroit.

