Chicago Bears announce 2025-2026 season schedule

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears announced their 2025-2026 season schedule on Wednesday.

Some of the highlights of the schedule is are Week 14 and Week 16 matchups with the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears teased their schedule announcement would feature "New Girl" actor Lamorne Morris.

The Bears shared the following full schedule:

Pre-season games:

Week 1: TBD Miami Dolphins TBD FOX32 / ESPN 1000

Week2 Sunday, Aug. 17 Buffalo Bills 7:00 p.m. FOX / ESPN 1000

Week 3 Friday, Aug. 22 at Kansas City Chiefs 7:20 p.m. FOX32 / ESPN 1000

Regular season games:

Week 1: Monday, Sept. 8, against Minnesota Vikings, 7:15 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, at Detroit Lions, Noon

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, against Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 28, at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 p.m.

Week 5: Bye Week

Week 6: Monday, Oct. 13, at Washington Commanders, 7:15 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, against New Orleans Saints, Noon

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, at Baltimore Ravens, Noon

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 2, at Cincinnati Bengals, Noon

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9, against New York Giants, Noon

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16, at Minnesota Vikings, Noon

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23, against Pittsburgh Steelers, Noon

Week 13: Friday, Nov. 28, at Philadelphia Eagles, 2 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, at Green Bay Packers, Noon

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, against Cleveland Browns, Noon

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 20, against Green Bay Packers, time TBD

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m.

Week 18: Sat./Sun., Jan. 3/4, against Detroit Lions, time TBD