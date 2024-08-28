Baby goes home after 9 months in NICU at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge

A NICU baby, Nathan Zarate, has gone home after spending nine months in a neonatal intensive care unit at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A baby will sleep his first night at his family's home Wednesday after spending nearly 300 days in the NICU at a suburban hospital.

Nine-month-old Nathan Zarate is the latest graduate of the neonatal intensive care unit at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

His parents, Alicia and Jonathan Zarate, dressed him for the occasion.

"I've seen other parents celebrate huge accomplishments like this, like graduating the NICU, with a cap and gown, so I decided we should go all out for him, because he deserves it," Alicia said.

The Zarates were finally able to take their first born child home Wednesday after little Nathan spent nearly 300 days in the NICU.

The medical staff gave them a proper sendoff.

"They've just gone above and beyond for him since day one," Alicia said.

Nathan's original due date was in March 2024, but last October, Alicia noticed he wasn't moving. She played the song "Higher" by Creed, which always caused Nathan to kick.

"When I noticed something felt off, I didn't feel movement as much, I told him, 'play the song. If he doesn't flutter, I'm going to the doctor,'" Alicia said. "And he didn't flutter, so I went straight to the doctor, and then the next day he was delivered."

Nathan was born three and a half months early, weighing less than a pound. He was one of the tiniest babies in the NICU.

"First impression was he was very small," Johnathan said. "He was born at 14.3 ounces. It's about the size of a coke can."

The father said there were a lot of scary nights as Nathan battled multiple health complications, ultimately needing a tracheostomy tube put in to help his breathing. But, Nathan kept growing stronger.

"He's really doing great," neonatologist Dr. Michael Cappello said. "He's thriving, he smiles, he laughs. We're all very proud of what we've all done, but was he's done the most."

Nathan is at long last going home.

"We never really thought we'd see the day to be honest," Alicia said. "It was a long journey."

The journey continues for Nathan. He will receive home care with regular visits from nurses, and he'll make frequent trips back to the hospital to the NICU for follow up clinics, where a medical team will monitor his progress and help him continue to meet his milestones.