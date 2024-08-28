Black Moms Rising: Illinois health committee receives funding to tackle maternal mortality

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's race and culture series, "Black Moms Rising," continues to take a look at maternity in the Black community.

The CDC has offered $118 million in funding to tackle maternal mortality nationwide, including the state of Illinois. The funding goes towards a team of experts tasked with gathering data and developing solutions.

The funding will help continue the work of Illinois' Maternal Mortality Review Committee. It is one of 46 committees across the country working to keep moms from dying during childbirth.

ABC7 was told the Illinois committee has has a strong focus on moms of color.

Last July, nurse practitioner Dominique Murry forced herself out of a car to go into a delivery room she knew she may not come out of.

"I sat in the car for 15 minutes crying, because I was so scared to go into the hospital to have the baby," Murry said. "I pretty much diagnosed myself with gestational diabetes."

Murry said her personal experience as a nurse practitioner is the only reason both mom and baby survived that day. It is part of the reason why the CDC is making direct partnerships with Illinois' Department of Health, who are receiving over half a million dollars a year over the next five years to help further the work of its Maternal Mortality Review Committees.

"Committees that can increasingly turn to each other to learn from each other and really accelerate their impacts," said David Goodman, CDC Maternal Mortality Prevention Team Lead.

The Illinois committee, a team of 25-50 experts in the field, do deep analyses of maternal deaths and then give a list of recommendations.

"Eight of them actually passed and... became law or were enacted," Goodman said.

One of the recommendations expanded Medicaid for postpartum support.

Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said they want to continue their efforts with things such as child tax credits, home visiting and diaper equity programs. He said all issues are specially critical for moms of color.

"Even if we factor out things like economics, etcetera, there is that gap between outcomes when we talk about Black women and white women," Dr. Vohra said.

According to the Illinois Department of Health, Black women were three times more likely to die during pregnancy. A report goes on to show more than 80% of all pregnancy-related deaths were preventable.

"We go in, we expect to come out with a healthy mom and baby, and sometimes that's not the case," Murry said.

Dr. Vohra said his team is using the power of the government to make mom stop priority.

"The state of Illinois hears you," Dr. Vohra said.

According to IDPH, the state has committed over $20 million dollars to maternal health in this year's budget. He also is encouraging moms to take advantage of available resources.

Resources for moms: https://www.healthychoiceshealthyfutures.org/