Humboldt Park restaurant shares breakfast jibarito recipe on Cooking up a Storm

Nijah Scarlett from Nellie's Restaurant, which serves Puerto Rican food in Humboldt Park, shared a breakfast jibarito recipe Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm Thursday. With some help, she made breakfast sandwiches with a Puerto Rican twist.

Nijah Scarlett, with Nellie's Restaurant in Humboldt Park, showed how to prepare one of their most popular dishes: the breakfast jibarito.

Recipe

Ingredients:

1. 2 green plantains (peeled and cut lengthwise into thin slices)

2. 2-3 large eggs

3. 2 slices of cheese

4. 3-4 slices of cooked bacon or ham

5. Salt and pepper to taste

6. Oil for frying (vegetable or canola)

7. Garlic and mayo (for spreading)

8. Lettuce and tomato

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Plantains:

- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

- Fry the plantain slices until golden, about 3-4 minutes per side. Remove and place on paper towels to drain.

- Flatten the fried plantains with a tostonera or between two plates, then fry them again until crispy.

2. Cook the Eggs:

- In a separate pan, cook the eggs with salt and pepper.

3. Assemble the Jibarito:

- Place one fried plantain slice on a plate. Spread garlic and mayo on both sides.

- Add the eggs, cheese slices, lettuce, tomato and protein.

- Top with another fried plantain slice.