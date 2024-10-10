Humboldt Park restaurant shares breakfast jibarito recipe on Cooking up a Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm Thursday. With some help, she made breakfast sandwiches with a Puerto Rican twist.
Nijah Scarlett, with Nellie's Restaurant in Humboldt Park, showed how to prepare one of their most popular dishes: the breakfast jibarito.
Ingredients:
1. 2 green plantains (peeled and cut lengthwise into thin slices)
2. 2-3 large eggs
3. 2 slices of cheese
4. 3-4 slices of cooked bacon or ham
5. Salt and pepper to taste
6. Oil for frying (vegetable or canola)
7. Garlic and mayo (for spreading)
8. Lettuce and tomato
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Plantains:
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Fry the plantain slices until golden, about 3-4 minutes per side. Remove and place on paper towels to drain.
- Flatten the fried plantains with a tostonera or between two plates, then fry them again until crispy.
2. Cook the Eggs:
- In a separate pan, cook the eggs with salt and pepper.
3. Assemble the Jibarito:
- Place one fried plantain slice on a plate. Spread garlic and mayo on both sides.
- Add the eggs, cheese slices, lettuce, tomato and protein.
- Top with another fried plantain slice.