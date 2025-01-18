Niles-based company, run by woman who evacuated in fires, helping other victims around Los Angeles

Niles-based Lifeway Foods, run by Chicagoan Julie Smolyanski, who evacuated Southern California, is now helping other wildfire victims.

Niles-based Lifeway Foods, run by Chicagoan Julie Smolyanski, who evacuated Southern California, is now helping other wildfire victims.

Niles-based Lifeway Foods, run by Chicagoan Julie Smolyanski, who evacuated Southern California, is now helping other wildfire victims.

Niles-based Lifeway Foods, run by Chicagoan Julie Smolyanski, who evacuated Southern California, is now helping other wildfire victims.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman evacuated from her home in Southern California, who has a business based in the Chicago area, is helping to mobilize relief efforts after devastating wildfires.

Firefighters are making ground on containing the fires, as Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up again next week.

At least 27 people have died in the raging blazes, and at least 12,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

A woman, who is currently evacuated from her home, is now orchestrating some relief.

The distribution center for Lifeway Foods in Niles is normally busy.

But, in recent days, the staff has been making and moving even more of their well-known kefir and farmer cheese to give products away to those near their Los Angeles warehouse.

"Everyone is feeling it: the tragedy of the loss of life to the animals that are seeking shelter and running for cover," Lifeway Foods President and CEO Julie Smolyanski said.

Lifeway began collecting needed items in Niles as their trucks routinely went to LA. In the last week, they sent three extra trucks full of supplies en route to California.

"The firefighters have been doing an amazing job of holding the line. It was a little touch and go at some point. Brentwood was surrounded by two different fires on Friday; it was definitely stressful time. It still is stressful," Smolyanski said.

Smolyanski is a Chicagoan who has been staying in California the last two years to launch another project.

She said she is among the lucky ones, but knows many who lost everything.

"It's an ongoing crisis; it's really stressful. And people don't have time to sit and eat a long meal. They need quick nutrition," Smolyanski said.

People in the area heard what Lifeway was doing and dropped off face masks and other food. In addition, a local grocery wholesaler donated pallets of non-perishable items. It's all going to California to help those displaced by the wildfires.

The pallets wrapped up Friday should be arriving in LA next week.

The items are going to fire stations, food pantries and other centers where residents are gathering for help.