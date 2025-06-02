2 injured after driver crashes into cars, propane tanks outside Niles Home Depot: police

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured, when an elderly driver crashed a vehicle into several cars and propane tanks near a north suburban Home Depot Monday afternoon, police said.
When exiting a car wash in the 900-block of Civic Center Drive in Niles, the driver accelerated over a curb, hitting three vehicles before continuing down a parking aisle and hitting another vehicle and the propane tanks, police said.
The propane tanks were not damaged, police said.
The Home Depot was evacuated as a precaution, Niles police said.
The elderly driver and another driver involved in the incident were taken to a hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.
A building inspector determined the building was not damaged.
Two vehicles were towed, police said.
Chopper 7 was over the scene about 5 p.m., and at least two damaged vehicles could be seen outside the Home Depot.
Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the driver involved.