Car crashes into NW Side building after shootout with CCL holder, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect crashed into a building after getting into a shootout with a concealed-carry license holder on the Northwest Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. in the 7700-block of West Belmont Avenue.

A 23-year-old man was driving eastbound on Belmont Avenue when police said he was involved in a road incident with a male driver of a white sedan going the same direction.

The driver of the white sedan took out a gun and fired shots and the 23-year-old victim, who is a concealed-carry license holder, returned fire at the suspect, police said.

The suspect then crashed their vehicle into a building, causing damage and the suspect then fled the scene, police said.

No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

