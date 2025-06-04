No charges against driver after boy, 5, killed by vehicle in St. Charles

St. Charles police said a five-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of his own home on Royal Fox Drive.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- There will be no charges filed against the driver after a five-year-old boy last week in St. Charles.

The video in this story is from a previous report

Last Tuesday, authorities were dispatched to the 4000-block of Royal Fox Drive.

Officers arrived and found a neighbor performing CPR on the boy. Police and members of the fire department continued life-saving measures until the boy was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, police said.

The boy was later pronounced dead, police said.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser's office said the driver is an immediate family member and fully cooperated with the investigation.

"This was a heartbreaking and tragic accident that has devastated a family and deeply affected the community," said State's Attorney Mosser. "After a comprehensive review of the evidence, it is clear that this was not the result of criminal conduct, recklessness, or negligence. It was a moment that no family member of a loved one should ever have to experience. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy, especially the family of this young boy. I would like to thank the St. Charles Police Department and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team for their thorough and professional investigation."

"Our entire Police Department and all First Responders grieve alongside the family and friends affected by this tragic accident," Stated Deputy Chief Rich Clark. "This tragedy greatly touched our entire community, and our young resident will continue to forever be in our hearts and minds."

