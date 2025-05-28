Boy, 5, dies after being hit by vehicle in St. Charles driveway police say

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- A five-year-old boy was died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway in St. Charles Tuesday, police said.

At about 5:09 p.m., authorities were dispatched in the 4000-block of Royal Fox Drive.

Officers arrived and found a neighbor performing CPR on the boy and police and members of the fire department continued life-saving measures until the boy was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, police said.

The boy was late pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was a family member who has fully cooperated with the investigation.