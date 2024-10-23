North Aurora authorities to give update on 1979 cold case linked to serial killer Bruce Lindahl

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities will release more information Wednesday on solving a cold case in Kane County.
The Kane County State's Attorney, along with the mayor of North Aurora, the police chief and others will share new details connecting long-dead serial killer Bruce Lindahl to a 1979 cold case murder.
Authorities say DNA proves Lindahl killed North Aurora's Kathy Halle.
Halle disappeared from her apartment complex and her body was later discovered in the Fox River.
In 2020, DNA linked Lindahl to the murder of Pamela Maurer of Woodridge in 1976.
SEE ALSO | Bruce Lindahl victim Annette Lazar describes surviving attack by suspected serial killer, rapist
Lindahl may be responsible for as many as 12 murders and nine rapes in the western suburbs in the 70s and early 80s. He died in 1981.
Authorities will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m.