Man fatally shot inside SUV, leading to crash at North Austin strip mall: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead after a shooting led to a crash at a West Side strip mall early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said it happened in the North Austin neighborhood's 4900-block of West North Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot and found a 37-year-old man inside an SUV that had crashed into the wall of a Ross store at the strip mall.

Police said the victim, who suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are also on another scene, just steps away from that crash, at a BMO Bank on Friday morning. Officers could be seen canvassing the area, but it is still unclear whether the scenes are connected.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

