North Lawndale café shares chicken recipe on Cooking up a Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is Cooking up a Storm this summer. Each week will feature delicious, budget-friendly meals that cost $20 or less to make.

Thursday kicked things off with a sweet start, thanks to the beelove café.

They're a North Lawndale spot that's doing more than just serving up tasty food.

They're helping change lives, one meal at a time.

beelove's Chef Erika Durham showed how to make a great chicken dinner for the family.

beelove Honey Seared Chicken Breast

Ingredients (serves 4):

- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

- 1/4 cup honey

- 1 Tablespoon sea salt

- 2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

- 1 Tablespoon crushed garlic

- 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning

- 1/4 cup olive oil oil (for searing)

Instructions:

1. Prep the Chicken:

Combine honey, sea salt, pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning and olive oil and whisk together in a bowl.

Add boneless, skinless chicken breasts to the honey mixture. Make sure chicken breasts are submerged.

2. Sear the Chicken:

Preheat oven to 375F.

Remove the chicken from the marinade. Reserve leftover marinade.

Heat skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the chicken in a single layer (don't overcrowd) and cook for 3-4 minutes on the flat side until golden brown and crispy. Place chicken on a sheet pan (brown side up) that is covered with parchment paper (aluminum foil is okay too). Pour reserved marinade over chicken breasts.

Bake chicken breasts for 10 minutes or until cooked through with no pink.

3. Serve:

Serve hot (whole or sliced) with your favorite side dish.

Yukon Gold Smashed Potatoes (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

- 1.5 to 2 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes (small to medium size work best)

- 2-3 tbsp olive oil or melted butter (or a mix)

- 1/2 tsp garlic powder (optional)

- Sea Salt and black pepper to taste

- Zest from one lemon

- Grated parmesan cheese

- Fresh thyme or rosemary

Instructions:

1. Boil the Potatoes:

Place whole Yukon Gold potatoes (skin on) in a large pot and cover with cold water. Add a generous pinch of salt.

Bring to a boil and cook for 20-30 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork-tender.

Drain and let sit for 5 minutes to steam dry (this helps them crisp up better).

2. Preheat Oven:

Preheat your oven to 425F (220C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper (aluminum foil can work too.

3. Smash the Potatoes:

Place the cooked potatoes on the baking sheet.

Use the bottom of a glass, mason jar, or potato masher to gently press down on each potato until it's about 1/2 inch thick. Be careful not to break them apart completely.

4. Season & Roast:

Drizzle with olive oil or melted butter.

Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Roast for 25-30 minutes, or until the edges are golden and crispy.

5. Garnish:

Sprinkle with fresh herbs, Parmesan cheese and lemon zest in the last 5 minutes of baking.

Serve hot with your entree of choice.

beelove Honey Garlic Wilted Spinach (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

- 1 to 1.25 lbs fresh baby spinach (washed and trimmed)

- 1-2 tbsp olive oil

- 1 Tablespoon crushed garlic

- 2 teaspoons beelove honey

- Sea Salt and black pepper to taste

- Optional: pinch of red pepper flakes, a squeeze of lemon juice, or a dash of balsamic vinegar

Instructions:

Prep the Spinach:

Make sure the spinach is clean and drained, but a little moisture helps with wilting.

Sauté Garlic:

- In a large skillet or sauté pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

- Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, just until fragrant and lightly golden. Don't burn it.

Add Spinach:

- Add the spinach in batches if needed. Toss gently with tongs as it wilts.

- It will reduce significantly in volume - keep stirring for 2-4 minutes until fully wilted.

Season:

- Season with honey and salt and pepper to taste.

- Optional: add red pepper flakes for heat, a splash of lemon juice for brightness, or balsamic vinegar for depth.

Serve Immediately:

- Transfer to a serving dish and serve warm with your favorite entree.