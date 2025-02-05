North Shore Senior Center closed for water damage, in need of roof repair after heavy rain

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- North Shore Senior Center, which serves thousands of senior citizens every week, was badly damaged by heavy rains that moved through the Chicago area in late January.

The facility sustained significant flood damage as water rushed through its aging roof.

Tom Goldblatt has volunteered at North Shore Senior Center for the last several years, giving him something to do after retiring from he jobs. He also takes a class in philosophy, one of many at the center who take classes, join clubs, socialize and find a sense of belonging at the sprawling facility.

"It's a busy place, and a lot of people will be unhappy that they can't come in for a while," said volunteer Kathy Koomijan.

With the building shut down because of extensive water damage, many classes and activities have been canceled. Others are being offered online only, a practice that started during COVID.

"It was a was Armageddon here in the building on Friday," said Rish Rudnicki, the center's executive director.

Rain poured in through the building's aging roof, and several inches of water flooded the building's atrium, café and office space.

"Finding a million dollars to do a full roof replacement of a 40,000 square foot building isn't a priority when it comes to serving older adults, paying salaries, keeping the doors opens," Rudnicki said.

Rudnicki said they hope to open the back half of the building in the next week or two but the front, where the majority of the damage happened, may take significantly longer.

Fay Goldblatt said her group crochets blankets to give to children in hospitals. She said they're left wondering when they'll be back together.

"We need to be with other people," Goldblatt said. "This is critical to our mental health, our wellbeing."

Rudnicki and her staff know the role they play for their seniors. It's what drives them to bounce back.

"I know what I want when I'm older and retired. I want to be able to come to a place like this and spend my day, have lunch, meet my friends, learn a new skill. So that's what I want," she said.

