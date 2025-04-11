24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago-area company helped take 1st-ever medical X-ray image in space

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 11, 2025 11:54PM
Northbrook-based MinXray provided technology on SpaceX's Fram2 that took the 1st-ever medical X-ray image in space.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The whole world was watching last Friday, as a first-of-its-kind space mission splashed down to Earth.

SpaceX's Fram2 flew over Earth's North and South poles, doing crucial research. Onboard was a piece of technology developed in the Chicago area.

MinXray, based in Northbrook, is a leader in portable X-ray imaging. The company's device produced the first-ever medical X-ray image taken in space.

Jeanne Walter, vice president of marketing and sales at MinXray, joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk more about it.

Walter talked about what it was like watching her company's technology be launched into space, why the research is important, what kind of preparation went into the mission and what's next.

