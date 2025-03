Northbrook team wins 1st title for US at ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships

Northbrook Teams Elite became the first gold-winning U.S. skating team at the ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships in Sweden.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Athletes from Northbrook arrived back home Sunday after skating into history.

Teams Elite Junior got a warm welcome at O'Hare Airport.

The young skaters struck gold at the ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships in Sweden.

They're the first U.S. team to win the title at the event.

The team's big win comes one year after they came in fourth in the same competition.

