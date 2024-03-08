Northbrook synchronized skating team prepares for World Junior Championships

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- They glide across the ice in elegant, precise formation.

A synchronized figure skating team from Northbrook is headed to the World Junior Championships. A send-off party for the skaters is set for Thursday.

Individually they are world class figure skaters, but they are part of a team, and the point is not to stand out. The synchronized skaters move in unison.

There are hundreds of teams around the world, but Teams Elite in Northbrook is the number-one ranked junior team. After winning the nationals last month in Las Vegas, they will now get to put that to the test at the world junior synchronized skating championships in Switzerland.

"It just felt like everything we'd been working toward the whole season had paid off," Teams Elite skater Abbi Nelson said.

They are running out of room in their trophy case with dozens of national and international victories. The team consists of 20 skaters, with 16 on the ice at one time.

"I'm ecstatic," Team Elite skater Quintin McCormick said. "It's an honor to go to the world's to represent our country."

The team usually practices at the Northbrook Park District ice rink. While most of the skaters are from the area, the team draws some of the best skaters from around the country.

"The team is what draws them," Teams Elite Director Danielle Ostrowski said. "It can be lonely when you're completing on our own or with just another person."

Synchronized skating is not yet in the Olympics, but those involved in the sport are lobbying for it to be added. They said all the attention they can draw to the competitions helps their cause.

"It's a mix of gymnastics and figure skating, with musicality that goes with gymnastics too," Teams Elite coach Jamie Whyte said. "It's original."

After a big send-off party Thursday night, they have only a few more practices before leaving for Switzerland on Sunday.

The world championships are next weekend.