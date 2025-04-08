Northwestern University finalizing settlement in alleged football hazing scandal

The university says it's gone through a mediation process and a settlement is now being finalized with players who alleged being hazed.

The hazing scandal goes back to 2023 when former football players claimed they experienced hazing, racism and sexual abuse within Northwestern's football program.

Former head coach Pat Fitzgerald was initially suspended when an investigation found that coaches were not aware of hazing incidents, but had opportunities to find out about them.

Days later, Northwestern's president fired Fitzgerald, saying he should have known under his watch.

Fitzgerald, who coached the Wildcats for 17 seasons, maintains he didn't know about the hazing and filed a multi-million dollar counter lawsuit claiming breach of contract. His lawsuit is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the scandal led to lawsuits across multiple sports at the university.

Northwestern implemented new anti-hazing policies as a result of an investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Since a settlement is being worked out, Northwestern is now asking the court to push the start of the trial from later this year to 2026.

The settlement that's being finalized, the university says, would fully resolve the students' claims against Northwestern and Fitzgerald.