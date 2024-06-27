Northwestern University releases report on investigation into alleged hazing

Northwestern University released a report Thursday on an investigation by Loretta Lynch into an alleged hazing scandal in the football program.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There are developments in the hazing scandal at Northwestern University.

The school on Thursday released the results of a report it commissioned after dozens of former football players said they were abused. The claims led to the firing of head football coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The school hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate.

Though the report released Thursday by the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP stated "the results of our review have been largely positive," investigators found room for improvement when it came to preventing hazing during a nearly year-long review. They recommend the Athletics Department to train more bystanders to intervene when they see hazing.

The school said it is already working to implement changes.

"Some people expressed an interest in more interactive and scenario-based anti-hazing trainings, while others thought a greater emphasis on bystander intervention would be valuable," the report said. "Accordingly, we recommend that the Athletics Department consider ways in which it can incorporate more bystander intervention, interactive, and scenario based trainings into its existing anti-hazing training program."

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald in July 2023 after 17 seasons amid a hazing scandal that led to lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse by teammates as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults.

Fitzgerald was initially suspended following an investigation by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff. That probe did not find "sufficient" evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing but concluded there were "significant opportunities" to find out about it. Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him.

Northwestern hired Lynch in July 2023 to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures.

