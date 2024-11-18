2 men killed, woman critical in random Manhattan stabbings; suspect in custody

The suspect is believed to have severe mental health challenges, the mayor said.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Three people were stabbed, two fatally, in Manhattan on Monday morning and the incidents appear to be connected, police say.

A 51-year-old suspect is in custody after being found with blood on his clothes. He is believed to be homeless and a resident of the Bellevue men's shelter on East 30th Street.

It all unfolded when a 36-year-old construction worker was fatally stabbed at 444 West 19th Street just before 8:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Then, a 68-year-old man fishing was stabbed at 500 East 30th Street just before 10:30 a.m. He was also pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Then a 36-year-old woman was stabbed at East 42nd Street and First Avenue at 10:55 a.m. She is also in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody at East 46th Street and First Avenue. Two knives were recovered.

Detectives are attempting to determine the connection between the stabbings, but officials say the suspect provoked disputes with all three victims.

He appeared to pick his victims at random.

"He just walked up to them and began to attack them with the knives," Chief of Detective Joe Kenny said.

The suspect has eight prior arrests and Mayor Eric Adams said "there's a real question as to why he was on the street."

The suspect is believed to have severe mental health challenges, the mayor said. A cab driver witnessed one of the stabbings and called police.

Adams said the driver's quick action led to the suspect's arrest and likely prevented further violence.

"These random attacks left two innocent victims dead and another fighting for her life," Kenny said. "We do have a suspect in custody and we are not looking for any others at this time."

