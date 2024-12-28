Ring in 2025 with New Year's Eve celebration at Wonder Works

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Ring in the new year with your little ones - before bedtime - at the Wonder Works Children's Museum!

Starting at noon on Dec. 31, dress in your festive best for a family-friendly countdown to 2025 that includes a balloon drop, full access to the museum, a new year's art project, encounters with costumed characters, and a fun photo booth to capture the special day as a family.

To accommodate young families, nap times, and the holiday rush, there will be two balloon drops, one at 11 a.m. and another at 1 p.m.

Tickets will be $15 for members and $30 for non-members. Discounted $6 tickets are also available for anyone eligible for Museums for All. Everyone attending Noon Year's Eve will need a ticket, both adults and children. You can purchase tickets here.