Investigators believe this crew hit other Alo stores in the Chicago area.

Suspects steal nearly $10K in merchandise from Alo Yoga in Oakbrook Center: police

The Oak Brook Police Department is searching for the suspects who stole nearly $10,000 in Alo Yoga merchandise from Oakbrook Center mall.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for suspects who allegedly stole nearly $10,000 in merchandise from a west suburban Alo Yoga store.

Oak Brook police said the thieves targeted the store at Oakbrook Center on Monday morning before speeding off.

Video from Chopper 7 shows police finding the getaway vehicle and stolen items.

The suspects ditched the vehicle just off of Interstate 290 east near Sacramento.

After that, police believe they jumped into another vehicle and took off.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.