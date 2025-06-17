24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Suspects steal nearly $10K in merchandise from Alo Yoga in Oakbrook Center: police

Investigators believe this crew hit other Alo stores in the Chicago area.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 4:38AM
The Oak Brook Police Department is searching for the suspects who stole nearly $10,000 in Alo Yoga merchandise from Oakbrook Center mall.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for suspects who allegedly stole nearly $10,000 in merchandise from a west suburban Alo Yoga store.

Oak Brook police said the thieves targeted the store at Oakbrook Center on Monday morning before speeding off.

Video from Chopper 7 shows police finding the getaway vehicle and stolen items.

The suspects ditched the vehicle just off of Interstate 290 east near Sacramento.

After that, police believe they jumped into another vehicle and took off.

Investigators believe this crew hit other Alo stores in the Chicago area.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

