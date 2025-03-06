Advocate Children's Hospital celebrates 1st heart transplant patient by reuniting her with care team

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a heartwarming reunion Wednesday at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn.

The hospital celebrated its new heart transplant program by reuniting one of its first patients with the medical team who saved her life.

Nataly Paramo, 15, made a trip to the hospital Wednesday morning, but it wasn't for a medical emergency.

She was reuniting with the doctors who saved her life. They performed a heart transplant a few months ago. It was a first for the new heart transplant program at Advocate Children's Hospital.

Paramo's mother called the team her second family.

"They've been helping me a lot, checking on her, calling me, asking, how is she?" Sanjuana Ortiz said.

It was last fall, when Paramo, who was otherwise healthy, wanted to join the basketball team, but had trouble running laps.

"She was told to get a sports physical by her pediatrician. Pediatrician heard a murmur, knew she was having palpitations by her heart racing," said Dr. Steve Pophal, with Advocate Children's Hospital.

Paramo, who has no history of heart disease, was diagnosed with an enlarged heart.

At first, doctors tried to repair her heart, but it became apparent she needed a new one.

"The hardest thing is waiting to see if she's going to get better, if she's going to have a new heart fast," Ortiz said.

"That has to be the ultimate nightmare, to have a child who's otherwise healthy, playing basketball, and the next thing you know they're in a hospital bed," said Dr. Luca Vricella, with Advocate Children's Hospital.

Paramo spent a couple of months in the hospital, celebrating her 15th birthday there with a quinceañera.

Her doctors say she's having a great recovery, calling her a rock star.

"We did the transplant on the fourth of December, and she was discharged to Ronald McDonald House on the 18th. And then, on the 23rd of December, she went home to celebrate," Vricella said.

Paramo is cleared to play sports, and plans to try out for her high school basketball team.