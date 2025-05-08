Police investigating home invasion, armed robbery in Oak Lawn

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 8, 2025 1:47AM
Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery Wednesday near 90th Street and Sproat Avenue in Oak lawn.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Oak Lawn police are searching for two suspects who broke into a home with the homeowner present.

Chopper 7 was over the home Wednesday in the area of 90th Street and Sproat Avenue.

Police said the homeowner told them that two masked men broke in, pointed a gun at them and took items from the home.

The homeowner wasn't hurt, police said.

The two suspects got away in a black Ford Ranger.

No further information was immediately available as Oak Lawn police continue to investigate.

