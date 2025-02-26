Oakbrook Terrace police officers make vote of no confidence for city's two top cops

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- Oakbrook Terrace police officers say low morale in the department is causing high turnover and distrust with the police chief and deputy chief and are asking city leaders to investigate.

"People are miserable and do not want to be here," said Sgt. Nicole DeMario with Metropolitan Alliance of Police Officers Union.

A plea at the podium from some Oakbrook Terrace officers at Tuesday night's city council meeting included heated remarks for Police Chief Casey Calvello and Deputy Chief David Clark.

"We need your help so that we may serve the citizens of our community effectively, and without fear of retaliation or reprisal," DeMario said.

The officers, who are represented by the Metropolitan Alliance of Police Officers Union, or MAP, made a vote of no confidence against the city's top two police officers, alleging a low morale with the police department and asking that an investigation be launched.

"If you do not believe us, we implore you to hire an independent, legitimate third-party agency to investigate the patterns and practices of your police department. What you will find will be disturbing and shocking," DeMario said.

After a back-and-forth between the mayor and council members on whether the city should act and open an investigation into the claims, a motion was made to host a special meeting for the council to later discuss.

"It was upsetting, and we'd like to get to the bottom of it," said Oakbrook Terrace 1st Ward Ald. Joseph Beckwith.

There is no date set yet for that special meeting. ABC7 did reach out the police department and was told the police chief and deputy chief were not available for comment.