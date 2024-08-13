Man assaulted teen after kidnapping her, her father from Michael Jackson family home in Gary: police

Oasia Barnes is charged with rape and sexual battery after kidnapping a teen and her dad from the Michael Jackson house in Gary, Indiana, police said.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with assaulting a teenager after kidnapping her and her father from Michael Jackson's family home last week.

The victims told police they were visiting the home on Friday in Gary, Indiana when a man came up to them with a gun and demanded money.

Investigators said the suspect, Oasia Barnes, forced the teen's father to drive to an alley.

That is when they say he assaulted the man's 16-year-old daughter at gunpoint.

People living in the area said they are shocked by the crime.

Barnes is charged with rape, sexual battery, kidnapping and other charges.