Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting near Printers Row in South Loop, COPA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating a Chicago Police officer involved shooting.

The shooting happened near the 100 block of West Polk Street in the Printers Row neighborhood.

Officials said the officer was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

