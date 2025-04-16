Traveler with gun arrested in terminal area at Chicago O'Hare Airport, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A traveler with a gun was able to get to the terminal area at a Chicago airport on Tuesday, officials said.

A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson said the incident happened at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 12:20 p.m.

A TSA officer detected a firearm inside a bag belonging to a male passenger at the Terminal 1 security checkpoint.

TSA policy is to keep the bag with the firearm inside the X-ray tunnel and contact Chicago police, the spokesperson said.

But before CPD arrived, the traveler reached inside of the machine and grabbed the bag before heading into the terminal area.

TSA and law enforcement eventually found the passenger, and CPD took him into custody just before 1 p.m.

Screening operations at Terminals 1 and 2 were suspended until that time, as well, a TSA spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported. Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing, CPD said.

