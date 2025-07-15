Opening statements to begin in trial for man accused of killing CPD Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements are scheduled to start Tuesday in the trial of Steve Montano.

He's the man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Steven Montano is accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso. He is charged with first degree murder.

Monday, a jury was picked for trial. Opening arguments will begin Tuesday.

It was on March 2023, when Officer Vasquez Lasso was responding to a domestic disturbance call near 52nd and Spaulding in Gage Park.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso shot, killed in Gage Park; suspect charged with murder

There was a 911 call about a man with a gun chasing a woman down the street.

Officer Vasquez Lasso was shot during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

Montano was 18 at the time. He is also facing two gun-related felonies and misdemeanor counts of interfering with a report of domestic violence.

Officer Vasquez Lasso was with the Chicago Police Department for five years.

The jury includes 12 jurors and four alternates.

The trial is expected to last a week.