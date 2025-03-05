Oscars draw 19.7 million viewers, hitting 5-year high

LOS ANGELES -- Sunday's 97th Academy Awards ceremony drew an estimated 19.69 million viewers, delivering a five-year high in total viewers and rating among adults ages 18-49.

The number of viewers marks a 1% increase over last year's show, according to Nielsen's ratings data. Younger people watching on mobile devices and personal computers helped drive viewership.

Also, more people 18-34 tuned in this year over last year.

On social media, the Oscars had more than 104 million social interactions, the most of any TV program so far this season.