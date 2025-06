Wolf Road closed due to large fire in Oswego, police say

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A road was closed Friday in the west suburbs due to a large fire.

The fire broke out along Wolf Road in Oswego, police said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where large flames could be seen shooting out of a field and construction equipment appeared to be burned.

Wolf Road will be closed for a few hours as crews respond to the fire, police said.

No further information about the cause of the fire was immediately available.