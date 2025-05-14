Nationwide outage affecting US passport verification, possibly impacting IL DMV hours, services

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a nationwide outage affecting U.S. passport verification, which could affect DMV hours or services, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said on social media Wednesday morning.

U.S. passport verification is currently unavailable, he said on X just after 9:30 a.m.

Giannoulias said his office is actively monitoring the situation, and will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED: REAL ID deadline arrives as travel requirement takes effect

Those wishing to go to the DMV Wednesday should call 800-252-8980 first, as services or hours may be affected, he said.

A secretary of state's office spokesperson said officials were able to activate a process that enables them to process passports and immigration documents from other countries at DMV facilities. As of later Wednesday morning, there were no delays, he said.

Illinois residents can use their passport as a form of identification when seeking a driver's license or state ID.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.