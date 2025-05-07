REAL ID deadline arrives as travel requirement takes effect

Department of Homeland Security says you can show a passport, Military ID, Green Card or Global Entry Card in place of a REAL ID.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The REAL ID deadline arrived Wednesday

if you're planning to fly Wednesday or in the days ahead and still don't have a REAL ID, there's no need to panic.

You're still going to be able to fly, but you're just going to have to likely stand in an additional line to show an alternative form of ID.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, you can show a passport, Military ID, Green Card or Global Entry Card in place of a REAL ID.

But starting Wednesday, the federal government is requiring everyone 18 and older to have a Real ID to enter federal buildings.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias was on hand Tuesday walking those long lines of people waiting to get an ID, trying to clear up any confusion.

He says Real IDs are always going to be issued even though Wednesday is the start of the enforcement date.

Unfortunately for Myriam Larson, she made it to the front doors of the Real ID Super Center just to see them close.

"I was in the line for like I don't know, forever, and right when I'm about to get in... they said no, no I have to wait until tomorrow," Larson said.

City aviation officials are urging travelers to give themselves plenty of extra time to get to the airport Wednesday just because of any possible delays associated with the new process.

READ ALSO | How long does it take to get a REAL ID?

Here are the requirements to apply for a REAL ID in Illinois:

1.A U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents.

2.Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN.

3.Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement.

4.Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver's license or state ID.

Illinois has an interactive checklist to make sure applicants don't forget anything. The checklist can be found here.